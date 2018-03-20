Top 7 Remote Access Apps For Linux

-
Top 7 Remote Access Apps For LinuxThese Linux remote access apps will help you run your system no matter where you’re located.
TeamViewer remote app for Linux
TeamViewer is a proprietary application that uses a WINE based wrapper to make it work flawlessly with any Linux distro. Don't let the prospect of the WINE wrapper worry you, the installer handles everything and you don't have to do anything special.
Once installed, this Freemium app allows you to either seek out remote assistance from someone else using TeamViewer or utilize an access code to login to someone's PC with permission. Additionally, you can set TeamViewer to allow for unattended access as well. It may not be ideal in terms of offering a Linux native solution, but due to its WINE wrapper for Linux, it provides a cross platform user experience.
NoMachine remote app for Linux
Setting up and running NoMachine for Linux is a very straight forward process. Simply download it on the PCs that will be the host and the client, then follow the directions from there. Once setup, NoMachine is very reliable and has enough throughput capability to watch video over it. That's not a typo. If your end to end Internet/network is fast enough, you can watch video from a remote computer.
It's also worth noting that NoMachine is considered to be enterprise grade software. This means in addition to providing outstanding remote access to your PCs, you can utilize this software in an enterprise environment knowing it's been used successfully with businesses in the past. Despite its nature of requiring an IP and a port to connect to a remote machine, you can use dynamic DNS services to make the remote connection process over the Internet a bit easier. The only thing you must remember it to configure port forwarding on the network with the server PC. You should also be aware that SSH isn't available in NoMachine for Linux. It's available in NoMachine Workstation for Linux, which is a paid product.
X2Go remote app for Linux
X2Go is similar to NoMachine in some ways. Both apps utilize NX technology for remote connections. Both apps offer fantastic quality connections over LANs and over the Internet. The key difference with X2Go is that it is open source software. Also, X2Go provides secure tunneling over SSH.
X2Go is broken up into two methods of remote desktop access. First, it can provide you with a server/client set up that allows for Remote Desktop options. Secondly, you can use X2Go for Desktop Sharing if you want to ask someone for remote support. This is useful when offering assistance to someone from another location. Like NoMachine, you'll want to forward the appropriate ports and setup a dynamic DNS option before trying to remote connect over the Internet.
AnyDesk remote app for Linux
AnyDesk is a powerful proprietary remote app for Linux, among other platforms. It utilizes a technology called DesktRT. AnyDesk is lightweight, and it offers nearly no lag between client and server. AnyDesk is considered a freemium product. You can use the AnyDesk app to connect to a remote PC for free, or expand on this more with the paid option to gain more "seats" (slots for techs to provide support to others). AnyDesk also features custom aliases for remote PCs,admin features for maintaining remote PCs, plus other useful functionality.
It's worth noting that in addition to this being proprietary software, you're connecting to your remote machines through AnyDesk's server network. There is nothing wrong with this, but not everyone is comfortable with this sort of data routing even though it's completely encrypted. All of this said, I personally use AnyDesk and have found it to be an outstanding set it and forget it remote app for Linux.
Guacamole remote app for Linux
Guacamole may seems like a strange name for a remote desktop app, but don't let the name fool you. Guacamole is a very powerful remote control application that works across all the popular platforms. What makes Guacamole interesting is that you only need to install the server on the target machine, then access that remote box using a standard web browser. Even more impressive, the browser access works extremely well.
Guacamole supports RDP, VNC and SSH sessions. I detest VNC as it's dated, slow and leaves a lot to be desired. However, I like to use Guacamole for connecting to remote Windows boxes from my Linux PC. This is useful using the RDP protocol. It's also important to note that as great as Guacamole is, the server configuration is a bit complicated for Linux newbies.
SimpleHelp remote app for Linux
SimpleHelp is a bit more than mere remote control software for Linux. It's actually more of a help desk/administrator management application. That said, SimpleHelp also allows its users to access their desktops remotely, provides an interface for IT staff to manage updates and server resource management from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection.
Some of the best features of this enterprise application include reconnection upon a remote system reboot (even in Windows safe mode), and no port forwarding or NAT bypassing needed. Licensing for SimpleHelp is best suited to enterprise users. However if your company is looking for a reliable remote support tool for multiple end users, this is a good option.
RemoteView remote app for Linux
RemoteView can not only provide you with the ability to remotely access a Linux PC, you can also use it to manage users/device groups, reinstall an OS and even configure the BIOS on a remote machine.
RemoteView is an enterprise grade application that is best suited for tech support personal or system administrators looking for the best remote control support possible. Being able to remotely install a new Linux distro and setup the BIOS from a remote location is extremely powerful and this paid application makes this a reality.