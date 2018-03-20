Top 7 Remote Access Apps For Linux

Setting up and running NoMachine for Linux is a very straight forward process. Simply download it on the PCs that will be the host and the client, then follow the directions from there. Once setup, NoMachine is very reliable and has enough throughput capability to watch video over it. That's not a typo. If your end to end Internet/network is fast enough, you can watch video from a remote computer.

It's also worth noting that NoMachine is considered to be enterprise grade software. This means in addition to providing outstanding remote access to your PCs, you can utilize this software in an enterprise environment knowing it's been used successfully with businesses in the past. Despite its nature of requiring an IP and a port to connect to a remote machine, you can use dynamic DNS services to make the remote connection process over the Internet a bit easier. The only thing you must remember it to configure port forwarding on the network with the server PC. You should also be aware that SSH isn't available in NoMachine for Linux. It's available in NoMachine Workstation for Linux, which is a paid product.