Top 10 Linux Tools

Whether you need to clone and deploy a Linux desktop/server or simply make a disk image for restoration, CloneZilla is a great software choice. One of the things I love about CloneZilla is that you can clone disks for both Linux and Windows.

CloneZilla allows its users to backup to a local backup drive or via their local network. Compression can also be utilized to save space or simply let CloneZilla do its job without any compression at all.

Unlike proprietary disk and partition cloning tools, CloneZilla doesn't rely on fees or license keys. Simply download the software to bootable media and you're all set. The biggest thing to be wary of with CloneZilla is remembering which drive is the source and which is the backup destination.